© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

CCI Eurolam Group to acquire Adeon Technologies

The French headquartered distributor and industrial service provider says it has entered into an agreement to acquire Netherlands-based Adeon Technologies BV, a full service provider of equipment for the European PCB Industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adeon into the CCI Eurolam family. The current context shows a strong dynamic regarding manufacturing and we are excited to participate and support the favorable industrial investment trend in the EMEA region,” says Alain Kahn, President of the CCI Eurolam Group in a press release. Samuel Bismuth, Business Development Manager at CCI Eurolam Group agrees and says that there is a strong strategic fit between our companies and with the support of the CCI Eurolam Group, Adeon will be able to strengthening its capabilities to expand and accelerate its growth. “We believe that in the next decade, Equipments will be more than ever a strategic driver for technology in the electronics manufacturing industry and that Adeon is the right partner for the future,” Bismuth says. Adeon was founded back in 1989 as W&S Automation B.V. and changed its name to Adeon Technologies B.V. in 1998. The company is based in the city of Breda, in the Netherlands but also has a foot in the UK via its sister company Adeon Technologies UK Ltd. "At Adeon, we have been able to develop over the last 10 years a strong expertise in selling and servicing equipment over the EMEA region partnering with leading equipment manufacturers. As we started discussion with CCI Eurolam, it immediately became apparent that both healthy companies have a lot to offer to each other. The European PCB market is developing rapidly into various highly specialised companies, for which the combined expertise of CCI and Adeon will create a lot of Added Value. Becoming part of the strong and renowned CCI Group of companies will allow us to materialise our growth plans for the future in an even faster pace. Adeon will continue to operate from its base in Breda, The Netherlands in a business as usual manner," says Andre Bodegom, Managing Director and owner of Adeon.