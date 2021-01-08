© WS Audiology

Widex owners increases their holding in WS Audiology

The Tøpholm and Westermann families, the owners of T&W Medical has increased their ownership in WS Audiology, which for those that don’t remember is the result of the merger between Sivantos (owned by EQT funds) and Widex A/S (owned by T&W Medical).

The Tøpholm and Westermann families will via their company, T&W Medical, acquire an additional 4% of the share capital of WS Audiology from EQT, bringing their shareholding of WS Audiology to 51%. The transaction solidifies T&W Medical’s long-term ownership of WS Audiology as agreed between the parties in connection with the merger back in May 2018. The transfer of shares has no effect on the equal governance and voting rights and the running of WS Audiology will continue unchanged in the spirit of the original merger of equals. “WS Audiology has already become a true global hearing aid leader on the back of the merger of two industry pioneers, and our owners remain committed to supporting the company’s continued development and aspirations to expand access to hearing care globally,” says Marco Gadola, Chairman of WS Audiology, in a press release.