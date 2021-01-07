© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

© Intelligent Manufacturing Solutions

“Over the past 15 years, IMS has proactively invested in capital equipment to ensure we are always on the cutting-edge of PCBA manufacturing technology. It is in IMS’s DNA to be the absolute leader in technology offerings for our blue-chip list of clients. The most innovative companies require their EMS provider and development partners to have the highest level of technology capabilities. The DAGE Assure X-ray Counter checks every box,“ says Kevin Morrisette, IMS CFO, in a press release. The IMS business model is all about speed as time to market (TTM) is critical. The IMS Rapid Prototyping service model aims to enable R&D engineers to improve their design cycles and get product to market much faster. Todd O’Neil, Business Development Manager, DAGE | X-ray component counting, adds: “Having another machine locally near my office in New Hampshire is convenient. But what matters most is having another satisfied customer taking full advantage of the simplicity of our Assure component counters. IMS is a perfect example of how this machine can fit into any style of manufacturing. As Mr. Morrisette mentioned, they believe in ‘working smarter and faster, in a way that puts their customers first’. We feel the exact same way at DAGE, which is why we also focus on making our machines smart and fast and putting customers first.” Inventory knowledge is essential for modern industry. Whether a surface-mount technology (SMT) manufacturer, supplier or broker, live assurance of correct inventory in the MRP system at all times minimises stock, labor, errors and costs, ensuring customer confidence and trust. Keep your SMT lines running.