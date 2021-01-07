© Arendal Kommune / Morrow Batteries

Morrow has found the location for its Gigafactory

In the beginning of October 2020, Morrow Batteries said that it reviewed 19 submitted proposals for the location of its gigafactory and had landed on four alternatives; Eyde Energipark (Arendal), Lista (Farsund), Støleheia Sør (Kristiansand) and Otra (Vennesla). Now, the final decision has been made.

Just before Christmas, a unanimous board of Morrow Batteries decided to build its planned, 32 GWh, battery factory in Arendal based on a negotiated letter of intent with Arendal municipality. The letter of intent outlines a timeline where Morrow Batteries is expected to start the construction of the factory in 2022 – following a detailed planning period during the current year. Construction of the gigafactory will continue in 2023 and production of batteries are currently scheduled to start in 2024, according to an update from Arendal municipality. The battery factory is being built on a site which has been named Eyde Energipark. “In the last selection round, we have had four very good alternatives. Everyone has really stood up and delivered solid prospects, but we have come to the conclusion that Arendal offered the best package solution,” says Terje Andersen, CEO of Morrow Batteries, in a press release frpm Agder Energi, one of Morrow’s main investors. In contrast to the update from Arendal municipality, the first construction phase of the factory isn’t scheduled to start until 2023, according to the press release from Agder Energi. The plot however is already somewhat prepared for construction to start as parts of the site were developed during the construction of the new European route E18, and are therefore ready for construction “The fundamentals such as electricity and water for cooling are easily accessible, at the same time the plot is strategically located right by the E 18 with a short way to airports, ports and suppliers. The short road to Europe is a good starting point for developing the world's greenest batteries,” Andersen concludes.