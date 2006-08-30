Former Electronic News Editor Peter Brown Joins iSuppli

iSuppli Corp. is pleased to announce that Peter Brown, an established journalist with more than a decade of experience, has joined the market research firm in the position of editorial manager.

Brown will be responsible for expanding and improving the exposure of iSuppli in the global media as well as migrating iSuppli content to RSS format to provide easier access to through the Internet. Furthermore, Brown will increase the coverage and frequency of iSuppli white papers as well as help beef up content for the iSuppli Market Watch newsletter.



Brown was most recently a staff writer for the San Francisco Examiner.



"I'm thrilled to join a fast-moving company like iSuppli," Brown said. "I look forward to helping increase iSuppli's presence on the Internet through our migration to RSS format and expanding the company's exposure into new and different segments of the electronics industry."



Brown spent nearly seven years at the trade publication Electronic News where he began as an associate editor, worked his way up to senior editor and eventually held the title of managing editor.



After performing contract work for the Semiconductor Reporter Web site and Semiconductor Magazine, Brown joined the San Francisco Examiner in August 2003 where he launched the daily newspaper's Business section and brought new content into the publication including health, technology, development, science, space and biotech coverage.



"Peter's combination of extensive journalism experience and deep insight into the world of electronics make him a valuable addition to iSuppli public-relations and marketing staff," said Jonathan Cassell, editorial director and manager, public relations, for iSuppli. "With Peter onboard

we look forward to enhancing, improving and increasing our public-relations and marketing activities for the benefit of the media and our clients."