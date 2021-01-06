© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Fralock acquires Mapson Engineering

Fralock, an engineering and manufacturing provider of specialty material solutions for high reliability and mission-critical applications, has completed the acquisition of Mapson Engineering, Inc.

Mapson, based in Orange County, California, is a provider of high resolution, large format Precision Graphic Solutions for specialty electronic applications. Founded nearly 40 years ago and provides specialised services in support of many prominent programs primarily in the aerospace and defense industries. Fralock and Mapson have enjoyed a long association with each other, collaborating on many projects over the years, which has provided an opportunity to transition the business to Fralock as Jim Mapson moves toward retirement. The acquisition will allow seamless, ongoing support to the customers that are already active and common to both organisations. "The addition of Mapson allows us to further develop upon what Jim and the entire Mapson team have built, and to expand Fralock's offerings to our common customer base." Haugen added, "The business is particularly synergistic with Career Technologies, a business that we acquired earlier in 2020, and we are pleased that Jim has agreed to play an active role in the transition during 2021," says Fralock's CEO Marc Haugen in a press release Founder of Mapson, Jim Mapson adds, "I am very pleased to be able to hand the baton off to Fralock. Our customers will benefit from this acquisition as Fralock has the same business philosophy in terms of providing exceptional quality and meeting customer expectations that we have always had at Mapson."