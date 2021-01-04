© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Salcomp expands with another factory in India

The Finnish company continues its expansion in India. The manufacturer of the charger has managed to acquire a defunct factory owned by the American EMS provider Jabil.

The facility, located inside the Nokia Telecom Special Economic Zone (also known as Nokia Telecom Park) in Sriperumbudur in the state of Tamil Nadu. Sources told the Deccan Herland that the price tag for the purchase landed at INR 425 million, or EUR 4.73 million. The US EMS provider had shut down operations at the Sriperumbudur plant, located about 50 km from Chennai, a few years back. The factory acquisition is Salcomp's fourth acquisition within the Nokia Telecom Park and comes about a year after the company took over Nokia's defunct manufacturing facility, which has been standing idle since 2014. For those who remember, this was the factory that was excluded in the deal between Microsoft and Nokia. Sasikumar Gendham, Managing Director of Salcomp India, confirmed the acquisition to The Hindu and said that the factory was in need of a lot of renovations. When all this is done however, Salcomp will manufacture electronic and electromechanical parts for mobilephones at the plant.