VDL Groep takes over tbp electronics

VDL Groep is strengthening its position as an industrial partner in electronics via the takeover of tbp electronics.

tbp’s core activities involve assembly and production services of electronics for, among others, the industrial, medical and telecommunications sectors, all important sectors in which VDL is already active. tbp electronics is a profitable company that employs 133 employees and generates more than EUR 30 million in annual turnover. The company has branches in both Dirksland (a province of South Holland) and on the Brainport Industries Campus in Eindhoven. The automated production process takes place at the headquarters on the Goeree-Overflakkee delta island, whereas the engineering and design of the test equipment are realised in Eindhoven. “Our ambition is to be a one-stopshop industrial partner. With the activities of tbp in our ranks, we’re taking a major step forward in the field of electronics assembly. We assume that this new combination offers added value for our customers, especially with our activities in the field of high-quality mechanics. In addition, tbp is active in many industries in which VDL is also active, such as the semiconductor, medical, telecommunications and defence sectors,” says Willem van der Leegte, President and CEO of VDL Groep, in a press release. “VDL Groep being the result of our search for a suitable takeover company is fantastic,” says tbp founder Ton Plooy. “The presence of VDL Groep in the high-quality manufacturing industry in particular and the fact that VDL is a Dutch family business very much appeals to us, as well as that it forms a perfect fit with our corporate culture. This takeover guarantees the continuity of tbp electronics.” As part of the transfer, Ton Plooy will remain involved with tbp for another year, Joost van Haperen has been appointed director at tbp electronics. Van Haperen has worked at VDL Steelweld for nine years, where he has been responsible for project management and engineering, among other things