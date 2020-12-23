© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

MKS receives order for its HDI PCB laser manufacturing solution

MKS Instruments says it has received an order for multiple ESI Geode HDI via drilling systems in Taiwan from a major technology player in the HDI PCB manufacturing market.

“The market is embracing the economic advantages that the latest MKS developments have to offer,” said John Williams, Vice President and General Manager of MKS’ Equipment and Solutions division. “Our Geode HDI via drilling system meets the needs of high-volume HDI PCB manufacturing, while helping customers secure a technological advantage for current and future product requirements.” This multi-unit order will support the customer’s existing manufacturing and future technological development through the use of via drilling technology. No further information regarding the value of the order has been released.