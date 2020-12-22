© Eltek

Eltek continues to invest and increase production capacity

The company announces the addition of a new custom built DES (Develop/Etch/Strip) line, for faster, more precise, and fully Industry 4.0 compliant production line.

All DES modules can be controlled and monitored independently with mobile terminal devices such as tablets or via web browser which improves process control and stability. The new Eltek DES Line can be directly connected to the production monitoring system which ensures traceability of inner layers. The specially designed conveyor enables Eltek to be able to process ultra-thin flex cores and will increase production capacity and yields. The new DES line etching module was designed particularly for fine line etching which allows Eltek to reach 2 mil Line Space (L/S) and beyond for ultra-thin & high-density PCBs. Eltek’s new DES line is designed for low power usage and high performance (IE4), reduced chemical consumption and lower environmental pollutant discharge for complete compliance to environmental regulations. "We are confident that with this new DES line, and Eltek’s continuous investments in our production lines our customers will benefit from enhanced capabilities and leadtimes," the company writes in a press release. The company says that the new DES line is currently undergoing testing and certification. It is operating in parallel with the former DES line to maintain full production capacity.