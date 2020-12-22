© Absolute EMS

Absolute EMS installs second full Hanwha Techwin SMT Line

Absolute EMS has invested in three HM520 Modular Mounters and a Nitrogen oven from Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas SMT.

Absolute EMS now runs two full Hanwha lines with throughput equivalent to four SMT lines at its 4.0 factory in Silicon Valley. Absolute EMS’ Hanwha lines offer a placement capacity of 80'000 components per hour, vs the industry standard of 20k CPH. This includes miniaturization placement of the 008004 componentry (smaller than 01005) with 100% full vision inspection. The HM520 is a precision chip shooter capable of placing METRIC 0201 components at full speed in single or dual lane configurations while running independent or twin modes of production for simultaneous processing of the same or different size PCBs. The new lines will enable Absolute EMS to keep up with the industry’s demands for high-volume consumer medical manufacturing. “We are excited to roll out our new Hanwha Line, the most sophisticated and fastest equipment in the industry – and in the world to-date – in our 4.0 facility,” says Doug Dow, COO, in a press release. “Our systems talk to each other and build upon the machine learning so they get ‘smarter as they go’. All components have the value checked by the machine against the bill of material, eliminating the possibility of placing wrong parts on assemblies.” The TRNeF103 is a Nitrogen configured reflow oven with advanced monitoring, control and flux management systems to ensure an efficient, repeatable, high quality soldering process. Hanwha also provides intelligent software for advanced offline programming, production planning, and dynamic prediction and prevention with real-time line monitoring, all of which is scalable to any mix and volume production environments. The HM520 system configures a flexible production line by applying a modular head and various production modes. The HM520 realises unmanned, non-stop, and zero-defect production using the Smart Factory S/W Solution. “The Absolute EMS SMT machines can run multiple programs simultaneously, on the same machine. The smart feeders use less attrition. AND the machines automatically track date code / lot code of components, down to the board placement. All of these features save our customers time and money, and offer enhanced quality,” Dow continues.