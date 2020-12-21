© Calcuquote

CalcuQuote grows global team with two new European team members

Quoting and supply chain software provider for the EMS industry, CalcuQuote, has strengthened its global presence with the addition of two new European team members.

Jani Leppälammi has joined the company as the VP of global sales and is based in Finland, and Dirk Stender, based in Germany, is responsible for business development in Central Europe. “The expansion of our team into Europe is a significant and exciting milestone as we scale our services to support customers across the globe” says Chintan Sutaria, founder and president of CalcuQuote, in a press release. “Jani and Dirk both bring a passion for advancing the EMS industry.” Leppälammi has over two decades of experience, specialising in sales management and development. Prior to CalcuQuote, Leppälammi held several positions in electronics supply chain management for both OEMs and EMS companies in Asia and Europe. He has worked for global companies like Lite-On Mobile, Elektrobit and Elisa and began his career at Nokia Mobile Phones. Stender has an extensive background in the electronics industry, with more than a decade of international sales experience. Before joining CalcuQuote, he was in a global sales position at Arrow Electronics in Germany. He earned a Master's degree in economics from the University of Bonn.