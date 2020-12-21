© Syntronic - for illustrative purposes

Syntronic expands with two new offices in Canada

Syntronic, a Swedish design house and manufacturer, is continuing its expansion on the Canadian market. Recently the company announced that it intended to employ an additional nearly 200 people in the months to come, now the company says its on the verge of opening two new offices in Canada.

The company says in a press release that it is already recruiting for positions at the new locations, located in Montréal and Toronto. The plan is to attract highly skilled and competent ICT professionals who will cater to the needs of Syntronic’s increasingly large pool of North American customers. “By being present at more locations in Canada, we can offer our customers in the regions of Toronto and Montréal all the benefits associated with proximity, while they continue to benefit from our global offer,” says Hans Molin, president of Syntronic Research and Development Canada. Syntronic has already signed contracts with new and existing business partners, world-leading North American multinational high-technology companies, in the new locations. In the context of new collaborations and partnerships, Syntronic has been entrusted with assignments that involve advanced wireless communication technology. The majority of the company's new customers in North America operate within the telecom and automotive sectors. “In the current social and financial climate, we are seeing an increased demand for the advanced telecom solutions that Syntronic offers. At a time when efficient, fast, and reliable communication is crucial, innovative 5G technology stands out as a useful growth strategy for many of our partners,” adds Darrell Wellington, vice president of Syntronic Canada. The decision to expand in Montréal and Toronto is described as strategic. Montréal includes some of Canada’s leading academic institutions. And for a company with aspiration is to work in collaboration with the universities and attract promising candidates for developing tomorrow’s technology, the region is a must. Toronto is described as having an excellent business and research climate. In the first phase of the expansion, Syntronic’s new team members in Montréal and Toronto will work remotely. The plan is for the physical offices to open in the summer months of 2021. Syntronic aspires to create 100 new job opportunities in Montréal and Toronto in 2021 because of the current expansion. Additional recruitment drives will take place in the years to come – in Canada as well as in Syntronic’s other offices across the world.