HANZA expands with new production facility in Estonia

Swedish EMS provider HANZA says that it will expand its capacity for regional manufacturing in the Baltics and invests some SEK 80 million in a new production facility of just over 12'000 square metre in Tartu, Estonia.

"We are now building a tailor-made factory for complex assembly, which creates capacity for continued growth and supports our solution for sustainable manufacturing," says HANZA's CEO Erik Stenfors, in a press release. HANZA's new plant will be built directly adjacent to HANZA's production plant for sheet metal production. The company is investing about SEK 80 million in this project, which is financed with a combination of own funds and bank loans. “The future requires regionalized manufacturing. With the new facility, we are ready for significantly increased volumes from both new and existing customers,” says Emöke Sogenbits, CEO of HANZA's manufacturing cluster in the Baltics. "Manufacturing in our cluster also reduces the carbon footprint by having both production and assembly in the same place," continues Emöke Sogenbits, who has won several awards for her successful work in the manufacturing industry. Work on the new building will begin immediately and the opening is planned to take place during the first quarter of 2022. For complex assembly, HANZA currently uses smaller, rented premises which will be vacated. The company also intends to expand the machine park in Tartu as well as the premises for the sheet metal business and has acquired land adjacent to the existing factory. "We look forward to offering our customers and our HANZA team a developed manufacturing cluster where we continue to gather advanced technology, expertise and consulting services under one roof," says Emöke Sogenbits.