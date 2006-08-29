Qimonda expands foundry agreement with Winbond

Qimonda and Winbond Electronics Corp., Hsinchu, Taiwan, has announced that they have signed an agreement to expand their existing cooperation on the production of standard memory chips (DRAMs).

Under the terms of the additional agreement, Qimonda will transfer its 80nm DRAM trench technology to Winbond's 300mm facility in Taichung. In return, Winbond will manufacture DRAMs for computing applications in this technology exclusively for Qimonda.



In May 2002 and August 2004, the two companies signed agreements on the transfer and licensing of the 110nm and 90nm DRAM-technologies for Winbond's 200mm plant in Hsinchu and 300mm plant in Taichung.





