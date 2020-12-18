© Yaskawa

Yaskawa's new European HQ is being built in Hattersheim

The supplier of robotics, drives, motion and control technology, is investing around EUR 23 million in an office building and parking garage at the new location. The inauguration is planned for the end of 2022.

Since 2008, Yaskawa's European headquarters have been located in a rented building in Eschborn. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new building in the Hattersheim Industrial Park, near Frankfurt, is scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2021. A four-story office building with 3'450 square metres of office space for approximately 220 employees, the European training center with 1'150 square metres and a 206 square metre innovation center with a showroom are being built on the site. "As a future-oriented company, we are constantly working to further improve the infrastructure and also the equipment for our employees. Thus, with the new building, we are creating offices and spaces with an innovative, appealing and modern working environment in which employees can enjoy and be motivated to work," explains Bruno Schnekenburger, President & CEO of Yaskawa EMEA, in a press release. "With the representative and sustainable building concept and the use of high-quality building components, we are creating areas in which professional training with state-of-the-art technology and more comfort become a real experience." Decisive factors for the new location in Hattersheim included the excellent infrastructure and the connection to Frankfurt Airport.