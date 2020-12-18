© Scanfil

Scanfil reorganises its production in Central Europe

Back during the summer, EMS provider Scanfil announced that is was planning to scale down and close its Hamburg plant. The company started a consultation process concerning the entire personnel working at the Hamburg factory - a process that has now been completed.

The consultation process has now ended and Scanfil GmbH has decided to close down the Hamburg factory. The production will continue at the Wutha-Farnroda factory in Germany and the Sieradz factory in Poland, the company writes in a press release. The arrangement will result in non-recurring restructuring charges of approximately EUR 6 million, which will be recognised in the fourth quarter of 2020. The planned action would result in annual cost savings of approximately EUR 2.5 million. The measures are scheduled to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2021. Scanfil’s Wutha-Farnroda factory is well-positioned as a “high mix - low volume” manufacturing unit with strong engineering capability and is located close to customers in Germany and Central Europe. Scanfil’s Sieradz factory is a large scale electronics factory located in the Central part of Poland and is positioned as an effective manufacturing unit, especially for higher volume products.