Efore axe 82, transfer to Estonia, China

The statutory negotiations with employees that began at Efore in July, which concerned discontinuing of production at Saarijärvi, has been concluded. A total of 82 employees are to be given notice.

As a consequence of these decisions, Efore's production at Saarijärvi will be transferred to the factories in Estonia and China. E.g. existing product development functions and different service functions related to After Sales will be remained at Saarijärvi. These measures will ensure development of long-term competitiveness for the company. At the same time, the company will continue to focus strongly on serving existing customers and new customer acquisition.



The non-recurring expenses from the redundancies and discontinuing of production at the Saarijärvi factory will be recorded in the third-quarter result of the company.



The redundancies will take place in phases by the end of May 31, 2007.