© TT Electronics

TT's new Kuantan facility is officially up and running

TT Electronics announces the successful opening of its new manufacturing facility in Kuantan, Malaysia; which came to life as a direct response to increasing market demands.

The Kuantan facility complements TT’s operations in China, Europe, and North America. Despite the global pandemic, TT was able to accelerate the start-up of its Kuantan operations through the use of innovative virtual set up and training sessions. The facility successfully completed First Article Inspection (FAI) units for a key life sciences customer in May with the subsequent pilot going live in July. “This is a major milestone in our journey to expand our footprint in Southeast Asia. Ramping programs into full production exhibits the site’s capability while demonstrating the potential for future expansion,” says Michael Leahan, EVP Power Solutions and Global Manufacturing, TT Electronics, in a press release. TT’s Kuantan facility is poised for growth, with operations centred on production of next generation electronics for top medical, aerospace, and industrial companies.