© Zollner Elektronik AG

Zollner CEO Johann Weber to retire

Although CEO Johann Weber will retire on January 1, 2021, he will remain closely associated with Zollner Elektronik AG as a member of the Supervisory Board. He will strengthens the company's supervisory body, which is headed by company founder Manfred Zollner Sr.

"I am delighted about this vote of confidence," Johann Weber, says in a short company update. "I didn't have to think long about whether to accept the offer. After all, Zollner Elektronik AG and the entire EMS industry is my whole professional passion." There will no longer be a chairman of the board at Zollner in the future. Instead, Ludwig Zollner, the eldest son of the company's founder, will take over the role as spokesman of the board. He describes Johann Weber's move to the Supervisory Board as a "signal of continuity" and promises, "Nothing will change in terms of our corporate values and our orientation. We are and will remain a family-owned company that operates soundly, focuses on customers and is constantly developing technologically."