© MASER Engineering

Change of management at MASER Engineering

Hans Kemper and Kees Revenberg, Managing Directors of the Dutch engineering service company, are handing over the baton to Thijs Kempers and Rudy Sesink, who will take over the leadership of the company.

Thijs Kempers will shoulder the responsibility of CEO and Rudy Sesink takes the role as COO. The changes took effect on the first of December 2020. Both Kempers and Sesink have history at MASER from their roles as Sales Director and Operations Director. These changes are aimed at preparing MASER Engineering for future development as well as allow its current managing directors to phase out their activities after 27 years of service. Kees and Hans will continue to be involved as board members and shareholders, the company writes in a press release. “We greatly appreciate the opportunity given by Hans and Kees to guide MASER into the next phase and to build on the strong foundation of MASER. We will remain 100% customer focused, execute on plans for expansion into a third building and together with all employees continue to develop the expertise and services of MASER,” Thijs Kempers says.