Slight recovery of PCB market in 3Q

In 3Q/2020, the printed circuit board manufacturers in the D/A/CH region recorded a total sales decrease of 15% compared to the same period in 2019.

With July being the month with the lowest sales, reports the trade association PCB and Electronic Systems in the ZVEI. Compared to the previous second quarter of 2020, sales were levelled (+ 0.3%). The order intake was just as extraordinary as in 2Q/2020 - but this time in a positive sense. After a sharp decline of 37% in the second quarter, which was partly caused by the cancellation of orders, there has now been a jump upward by 47%. After the lockdown had had a negative impact on many European countries that are important for the printed circuit board industry, the business climate improved in the third quarter, as the production facilities started up again - both for supply and for customers. The automotive industry made a significant contribution to improving the business climate. However, since it is unclear how sustainable the improvement is, the expectations relayed by the PCB companies are only cautiously optimistic. In addition, in many cases there are no export orders for the segment Industrial Electronics. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.14. Such a high value has not been achieved in recent years. The number of employees fell in the third quarter by 1.1% compared to the previous quarter and 4.7% compared to the same period of 2019.