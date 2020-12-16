© Ericsson Electronics Production | December 16, 2020
Ericsson’s 5G rollout to create 800 jobs in the UK
Up to 800 jobs are expected to be generated by 2022 as Ericsson accelerates the UK’s deployment of 5G and delivering the next generation of connectivity.
With agreements in place to deploy 5G and enhance network coverage and capacity for all four major UK mobile network operators, Ericsson’s 5G network rollout plan for the UK will generate 800 direct and indirect employment opportunities, a press release reads. The job growth will boost Ericsson’s local delivery capabilities as part of a commitment to upgrade over a third of the total number of mobile network sites in the UK. The recruitment will include around 250 roles hired directly by Ericsson, with the remaining jobs to be delivered through Ericsson’s field and resource partners. Roles include build engineering, project management and field operations which will all provide an increase to Ericsson’s local network delivery capabilities. A new 5G Centre of Excellence, which will open at Ericsson’s offices in Coventry by the end of 2020, will also help boost the UK’s 5G deployment capacity as a hub for the design, integration and commissioning of mobile network sites in the UK. “I welcome this investment in the UK by Ericsson which will create hundreds of skilled jobs across the country and accelerate the nationwide rollout of 5G,” says Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman, in the press release. “We're working hard to build a world-class 5G network, including introducing landmark legislation to boost telecoms security and a new strategy to diversify the supply chain. We will continue to support Ericsson and other providers however we can to deliver an infrastructure revolution for Britain.” “Investment in 5G technology is fundamental to the future of the UK and as a global leader in 5G, we are putting in place all of our technology and expertise to deliver a cutting-edge telecommunications infrastructure that will support the growth of new jobs, kick start the UK economy and create a platform of unparalleled innovation,” adds John Griffin, CEO of Ericsson UK & Ireland. “With agreements in place to support a rapid 5G rollout for all four major UK mobile network operators, we are boosting our local delivery capabilities to support the UK’s ambitious connectivity targets and help prepare for a digital future that is full of exciting 5G opportunities for consumers and new industries,” Griffin continues. A new report from Analysys Mason – commissioned by Ericsson and Qualcomm – rates the UK’s current 5G rollout as ‘average’ among European countries but estimates that GBP 14.8 billion in additional economic growth could be realised if it can seise the full potential of 5G networks in key business and industry sectors.