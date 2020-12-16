© Wistron

The Indian police have arrested over 100 workers who partook in the violent protests, the BBC reports. In the footage shared on social media protestors are seen breaking glass panels, furniture and cars. The workers claim that they have not received full payment for four month and that they are being forced to work extra shifts, the report continues. In a police report filed by Wistron, and reviewed by Reuters, the company says that the crowd smashed four cars, two golf carts, stole laptops and smartphones as well as destroyed office equipment. In the complaint, the company accused more than 5’000 contract workers and 2’000 unknown people for the destruction. The company says that it is assessing the extent of the damages in various areas of the Narasapura facility, and clarifies that the no material damage was caused to any major manufacturing equipment or warehouses. Wistron says that it currently estimates the damages to be in the range of NTD 100 to NTD 200 million (USD 3.5 million to USD 7 million). The company ends by saying that it is working with government authorities and police officials regarding the investigation of this incident as well as negotiating with insurance companies.