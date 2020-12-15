© Assemblertec

A new EMS player enters the Polish market

During 2020, a new Polish company providing contract assembly services started production. “The decision to establish a new company was influenced by the rapid development of the EMS market in Eastern Europe,” says Adam Kotwica, managing director of Assemblertec, to Evertiq.

“We also observed the trend by companies from Europe and North America to withdraw from production in Asia,” the managing director says as he describes the company’s strategy. The company’s primary activity lies in contract production of electronics, coupled with comprehensive preparation and technical support at every stage of the project. The focus makes Assemblertec a full service provider, offering, not only assembly, but also hardware and software design, research, production optimisation, hardware repair (including BGA), logistics and consulting. Worth noting is that the young Polish company has obtained an Apple Mfi license, which allows the company from Świdnik to legally produce electronic accessories for devices with the Apple logo. When it comes to customers, Assemblertec has been focusing both on the Polish as well as foreign markets from the very start, a strategy within which the Californian design company plays an important role. “We offer our services not only in Poland, but also in the European Union and the USA. We operate in the Silicon Valley as Polonorum LLC, focused on building prototypes in the United States which then leads to production in Poland. We also considered logistics, to reduce the costs of transport between Poland and the USA,” Adam Kotwica explains. As stated earlier, Assemblertec is young, the company was established in autumn 2017, and at the beginning of this year, its production facility was officially launched. “During the intervening years, we focused on building an experienced team and securing funds for the company's development. We also worked on establishing cooperation with academic centers,” says Adam Kotwica. The company has just completed an EU project valued at PLN 3.5 million (EUR 786'000) aimed at increasing the research activity of the company by investing in new equipment. Currently, the company's machine park includes: a fully automatic SMT JUKI line, AOI device by MEK, as well as an automatic washing system and an ERSA repair station. When asked about the impact of the pandemic on the company's operations, Adam Kotwica admits that during the period covering March to July activity decreased. However, a significant increase in the number of inquiries has been visible since September. In October, the company announced the completion of the order for Haso, a specialist in industrial automation from Tychy. Assemblertec received this order via the SafeRFQ online EMS / OEM service platform.