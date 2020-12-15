© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Another investment related to battery production in Hungary

Iljin Materials, a South Korean manufacturer of elecfoil, will establish its first European production unit in Hungary, where copper thin foil will be produced for batteries of electric cars.

The investment, which is said to be more than EUR 11 million, will be implemented in Gödöllő and the plant will deliver to Samsung SDI and LG Chem, among others, according to a report form the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, HIPA. Iljin Materials is a producer of of so-called Elecfoil used in secondary lithium-ion batteries and IT devices. Elecfoil is a copper foil with a thickness of less than 10 micrometers. Among the company’s biggest customers we find names such as Samsung SDI, SK, BYD and LG Chem. The investment in Gödöllő will result in the construction of a 5’000 square metre production hall with a monthly capacity of 320 tons. The process planned here is the last phase of the processing of the copper foil, namely its cutting. Information regarding the timeframe of the project or the amount of potential new jobs have noot been disclosed.