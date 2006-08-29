Molex invests heavily in Poland

Moltech Polska, a polish subsidiary of the US cable producer Molex, has expanded heavily in Poland during last year. Now Molex is planning a completely new investment in Poland.

Andrzej Durdyn, managing director of Moltech Polska, told local media that this has just been agreed upon with the American partners. No investment value has yet been decided. "We will take the final decision within four months”, Durdyn said. Molex is currently eying four different locations in Poland for the new investment.



Molex currently employs 2250 people in its newly built factory in Poznan, Poland. The Poznan plant is producing cable bundles and exports 90% of its output.

