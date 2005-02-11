Powerwave announces leadership succession

President and Chief Operating Officer, Ronald Buschur, to become President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors; Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Edwards, to become Executive Chairman of the Board; Chairman of the Board, John Clendenin, to become Lead Director.

Ron joined Powerwave in 2001 as Chief Operating Officer. Bruce C. Edwards, who has been Powerwave’s Chief Executive Officer since 1996, now becomes Executive Chairman of the Board. John Clendenin, who joined Powerwave’s Board of Directors in May 1998 and has been non-executive Chairman of the Board since January 1999, will become Lead Director. Dag Tigerschiold is stepping down as a Director of Powerwave and Ron will be assuming his role as a Director of Powerwave.