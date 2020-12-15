© ml&s

duotec group expands by acquiring ml&s

The duotec group has acquired the majority of shares in EMS provider ml&s manufacturing, logistics and services GmbH (ml&s).

Headquartered in Greifswald, Germany, and with more than 500 employees, ml&s has an industrial campus of around 100’000 square metres, which is operated as a private technology park in addition to its own use. “With the acquisition of the ml&s shares we have set the course for a strategic and future-oriented development of the duotec group. Due to the continuing growth in demand for electronics, we need additional production capacity, which will be available to us in the future with the support of ml&s,” says Phillipp Mirliauntas, Managing Director and Chief Sales Officer of the duotec group, in a press release. The merger of the two companies is a further component of the realignment of the duotec group. Udo Possin and Bernd Odoj will continue in their function as managing directors of ml&s. Since ml&s will be an important pillar within the production network in the future, both will also take over central tasks in the duotec group. In the press release, it is also made clear that duotec has plans to further expand the location in Greifswald. “Together with the duotec group the way for a strategic expansion will be paved and the competitiveness of the group will be strengthened sustainably. We are thus optimally positioned for the expected changes in the global EMS market,” says Udo Possin. “The duotec group and ml&s complement each other perfectly. By combining the manufacturing and logistics know-how of ml&s with the innovative power and market access of the duotec group, we can offer our customers an optimal and sustainable range of services and products,” adds Bernd Odoj.