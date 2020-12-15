© Saki Corporation

Saki raises investment funding to develop next-gen AOI solution

The Japanese inspection equipment specialist, says it has raised investment funding of JPY 300 million (USD 2.9 million) to develop the next generation of automated inspection solutions to power tomorrow’s Smart Factories.

The funds have been raised through third-party allotment, a private placement of new shares to investors that include Kyoto University Innovation Capital, Nippon Venture Capital and others. Manufacturers of electronic systems are facing a growing need to inspect 100% of units produced, at the point of assembly, to confirm product quality. Drivers for this trend include market demands for higher levels of safety and functionality in applications such as electric vehicles (EVs) and 5G-compatible electronic modules. As electronic assemblies containing the latest component technologies become increasingly complex, high-speed automated inspection is essential to ensure repeatability and productivity. By securing new funds, Saki says it is committed to an extensive investment program into the next generation automated inspection solutions and to create new and differentiated technologies that will enhance the quality of Smart Factories and strengthen its market competitiveness. In March 2020, the company appointed Dr. Takashi Sato, professor at the Graduate School of Informatics, Kyoto University, as Scientific Advisor. In addition, Saki has an academic mentorship agreement with Kyoto University to work on joint research projects, including the joint development of next generation X-ray inspection equipment, which aims to create solutions that can be applied in the real world. “We welcome and are grateful to our new shareholders for their support,” says. Norihiro Koike, President and CEO of Saki Corporation, in a press release. “We have succeeded in expanding our capital to fund our growth and further expand our business. This marks an important milestone in our strong history which supports our development plans, helping us better meet the evolving needs of our customers.” Mr. Ko Kusumi, President and CEO of KYOTO-iCAP, adds, “Kyoto iCAP works closely with Kyoto University to help companies create new businesses that make a positive contribution to society. Saki's high-quality, reliable automated inspection systems help electronic module manufacturers automate their processes and reduce energy demands. Kyoto iCAP is delighted to support the development of Saki’s next-generation X-ray systems, which should help Saki to become a global leader in the automated inspection field.”