Pickering Interfaces Introduces New LXI WTB Accessories

Demonstrating its commitment to the development of the LXI Standard, Pickering interfaces has released a range of accessories designed to simplify the testing and use of the LXI Wired Trigger Bus (WTB) required for Class A LXI Devices.

The LXI WTB provides a simple and convenient way for LXI Devices to exchange hardware based trigger signals over a common physical interface that connects all the devices supporting the facility.



The 60-982 LXI WTB Adaptors allows the easy conversion of LVTTL signals to the WTB and the conversion WTB signals to LVTTL. It provides a simple way of monitoring the logic levels present on the WTB and allows the easy integration of products without built in WTB capability into a system with WTB support.



The 60-981 WTB Probe allows users to monitor the analog signals present on the WTB, providing wide bandwidth buffered signals that can be used by a high speed scope. Thanks to the probe BW of 1GHz the signals provide an accurate representation of the WTB activity without significantly loading the WTB.



The 60-983 is an LXI compliant cable terminator that can be used at the end of the WTB to correctly terminate the transmission line.



The 60-985 WTB cable Assemblies are LXI WTB compliant cables available in standard and custom lengths of 0.3 m and greater.



According to David Owen, Business Development Manager for Pickering Interfaces, "The availability of these accessories is a major step forward in the adoption of the LXI WTB into test systems. With all the key parts now commercially available it will become easier to introduce more Class A products and it becomes simple for users to integrate legacy products having different trigger mechanisms into the LXI Trigger model. The presence of just one Class A device in a system will allow users to take advantage of 1588 timing information"