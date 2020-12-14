© Jenoptik

Jenoptik expands production capacity with new cleanrooms

The technology company is expanding with the addition of a new class 5 cleanroom, added production area and new equipment to enhance its manufacturing and testing capabilities for the 70'875 square foot Jupiter, Florida facility.

In addition to the new equipment, the new class 5 cleanroom compliments several other existing cleanrooms and is equipped with advanced molecular filtration technology to support applications with demanding cleanliness requirements like EUV and vacuum applications, the company explains in a press release. In a separate part of the facility lies a newly expanded flexible manufacturing area that provides room for additional test stations. This space is now equipped with a dedicated modular class 7 cleanroom and raised ceilings that can accommodate an overhead lift to move product, which allows for more production efficiency in a contamination-controlled environment. "We are investing in differentiating technologies, advanced equipment, and committed to meeting our customers’ expectations for higher levels of cleanliness and contamination control,” says Jay Kumler, President of Jenoptik Optical Systems in North America, in the press release. The company's Jupiter facility designs, manufactures, and services optical systems.