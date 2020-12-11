© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

DigiProces adopts Aegis FactoryLogix

DigiProces Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) has selected Aegis as their software provider of IIoT-driven MES software.

DigiProces wanted to take the next step in their digital manufacturing strategy, to create a physically and digitally homogenous data-driven shopfloor. The choice of MES solution was critical to this vision, where automated advanced analysis of data provides visibility and control of the live operation. “Our understanding of customers’ current and future needs, drives our need for innovation,” says David Batet, CTO of DigiProces, and continues, “We found that many solutions in the industry were either immature or required needless legacy interface hardware, which we felt would ultimately compromise our business goals. By contrast, we were impressed to find the ideal industry-standards based IIoT-driven MES solution with Aegis FactoryLogix. Their fast response to questions and requests showed that they understood our needs, which also impressed us over other suppliers.” Daniel Walls, European Managing Director, Aegis Software, adds, “The immediate recognition of Aegis’ differentiating technology by DigiProces, and subsequent plans for rapid adoption, are a great endorsement of our strategy to lead the industry forward towards practical, realistic and affordable digital manufacturing solutions, equally applicable across the many sectors of the industry, and all sizes of companies within each sector.”