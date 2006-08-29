Electronics Production | August 29, 2006
Order worth €1 Bn to EADS and Siemens
EADS and Siemens receives contract to construct the BOS digital radio network in Germany.
EADS has secured the contract to construct the digital radio system for the German security authorities and organizations (BOS). The contract has been awarded in writing by the Procurement Office in the Federal Ministry of the Interior. Within the scope of this contract, EADS will act as prime contractor and, together with Siemens, construct a nationwide TETRA digital radio network by 31 December 2010. In all, the contract has a potential volume of up to € 1 billion for EADS.
The contract award decision made today by the Federal Ministry of the Interior was based on the evaluation of the written offer of 6 December 2005, an extensive laboratory test to verify the proposed technical characteristics and field tests conducted in Berlin and Baden-Württemberg to check further system functions under the tactical operational conditions. Both in its written offer and in all test phases EADS was able to successfully demonstrate that it was presenting the most cost-effective bid in the competition.
"In the BOS digital radio project, the company's understanding for the needs of the security authorities and its comprehensive expertise make EADS a reliable partner for the public sector," stated Stefan Zoller, Member of the EADS Executive Committee and CEO of Defence & Security Systems. "With this project, we are extremely pleased to make an important and urgently needed contribution to Germany's homeland security."
The contract now awarded is the prerequisite for the realization of subnetworks before the end of this year. By 31 December 2010 at the latest, the German security authorities and organizations will then have a complete network at their disposal which is based on uniform principles throughout the country.
The construction of digital radio networks is a core competence of EADS. Working together with partner companies, to date EADS has set up over 150 digital radio networks in roughly 60 countries. Among these are 30 nationwide BOS networks, 11 of which are in Europe. Each of these is tailored specifically to the requirements of the individual customers, who have been impressed by the on-time, on-cost and on-quality realization.
EADS Secure Networks, which bears the responsibility for the project within EADS, belongs to the Defence and Communications Systems (DCS) Business Unit, the EADS "Systems House", and is an integrated part of the EADS Defence & Security Systems (DS) Division.
With revenues of about € 5.6 billion in 2005 and roughly 23,000 employees across nine nations, the EADS Defence & Security Systems Division (DS) forms the defence and security pillar within EADS. As a Large Systems Integrator, DS offers integrated system solutions to support armed forces and ensure global security. Here, the activities of DS range from integrated (manned and unmanned) mission systems and the associated training systems through to missile and command and control systems for all organizations with security-related tasks as well as secure communications solutions, defence electronics, sensors and avionics with the associated services. DS is a supplier of complete systems for solutions in the area of global security.
EADS is a global leader in aerospace, defence and related services. In 2005, EADS generated revenues of € 34.2 billion and employed a workforce of about 113,000.
The contract award decision made today by the Federal Ministry of the Interior was based on the evaluation of the written offer of 6 December 2005, an extensive laboratory test to verify the proposed technical characteristics and field tests conducted in Berlin and Baden-Württemberg to check further system functions under the tactical operational conditions. Both in its written offer and in all test phases EADS was able to successfully demonstrate that it was presenting the most cost-effective bid in the competition.
"In the BOS digital radio project, the company's understanding for the needs of the security authorities and its comprehensive expertise make EADS a reliable partner for the public sector," stated Stefan Zoller, Member of the EADS Executive Committee and CEO of Defence & Security Systems. "With this project, we are extremely pleased to make an important and urgently needed contribution to Germany's homeland security."
The contract now awarded is the prerequisite for the realization of subnetworks before the end of this year. By 31 December 2010 at the latest, the German security authorities and organizations will then have a complete network at their disposal which is based on uniform principles throughout the country.
The construction of digital radio networks is a core competence of EADS. Working together with partner companies, to date EADS has set up over 150 digital radio networks in roughly 60 countries. Among these are 30 nationwide BOS networks, 11 of which are in Europe. Each of these is tailored specifically to the requirements of the individual customers, who have been impressed by the on-time, on-cost and on-quality realization.
EADS Secure Networks, which bears the responsibility for the project within EADS, belongs to the Defence and Communications Systems (DCS) Business Unit, the EADS "Systems House", and is an integrated part of the EADS Defence & Security Systems (DS) Division.
With revenues of about € 5.6 billion in 2005 and roughly 23,000 employees across nine nations, the EADS Defence & Security Systems Division (DS) forms the defence and security pillar within EADS. As a Large Systems Integrator, DS offers integrated system solutions to support armed forces and ensure global security. Here, the activities of DS range from integrated (manned and unmanned) mission systems and the associated training systems through to missile and command and control systems for all organizations with security-related tasks as well as secure communications solutions, defence electronics, sensors and avionics with the associated services. DS is a supplier of complete systems for solutions in the area of global security.
EADS is a global leader in aerospace, defence and related services. In 2005, EADS generated revenues of € 34.2 billion and employed a workforce of about 113,000.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments