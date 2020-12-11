© Neways Electronics International

Neways to appoint new COO

The EMS provider says it intends to appoint Steven Soederhuizen as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Board of Directors. He is the proposed successor of Adrie van Bragt who, as previously announced, will step down from the board as per 31 December 2020

Steven Soederhuizen will start as interim COO on 1 January 2021. “The Supervisory Board is pleased with the intended appointment of Steven Soederhuizen. Steven has more than 25 years’ experience working for internationally operating engineering companies. His leadership style is marked by a client-centric approach, talent development and a focus on operational efficiency. Steven is extremely well versed in the Dutch high-tech sector and his target-oriented approach and passion for technology became clear in our interviews,” says Henk Scheepers, chairman of the Supervisory Board, in a press release. Steven Soederhuizen has held senior management positions at Stork Industrial Components, VDL Industrial Modules, Fokker Aero Structures and GKN Aerospace. He brings with him many years of experience in the supervision of transformation processes and since 2016 he has been responsible for the integration of Fokker Aero Structures in GKN Aerospace, for the past year in the position of Chief Transformation Officer at GKN Aerospace. Following consultation with the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (to be held on 19 April 2021), the Supervisory Board intends to officially appoint Steven Soederhuizen as a statutory member of the Board of Directors in the role of COO.