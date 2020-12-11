© Zeiss

ZEISS acquires majority stake in arivis AG

ZEISS is expanding its imaging technology capabilities with 3D and big image data software by acquiring a majority stake in the imaging business of arivis.

With this investment, the company is further strengthening its software competencies and market position in 3D image visualization, image processing, and analysis software for research microscopy. Both companies have a long-standing collaboration and strategic partnership, as arivis has been an important development partner for ZEISS for more than seven years. "ZEISS is complementing its portfolio with highly innovative solutions and technologies that strengthen our leading position,” says Dr. Jochen Peter, member of the ZEISS Group Executive Board responsible for the Industrial Quality & Research segment, which includes the microscopy business. "This investment is in line with our strategy, which is focused on our customers' successes and the continuing expansion of our digital solutions,” Dr. Jochen Peter continues. The legal form of arivis AG will remain unchanged for the time being. All permanent employees of the imaging business of arivis will continue in their current positions. Both sides have agreed not to disclose the financial details of this transaction. “This move brings our collaboration with ZEISS and arivis to a completely new level and takes a real long-term perspective. This will clearly help arivis to enable our customers to reach a new dimension in processing, displaying and analyzing the enormous growth and importance of image data,” says Andreas Suchanek, CEO and founder of arivis who will, together with the arivis team, drive the expansion of joint capabilities with ZEISS. Thus, Christian Götze will become Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of arivis.