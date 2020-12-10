© GoFind

Texas EMS manufactures new personal emergency response system

Texas-based EMS provider, National Circuit Assembly (NCA), is handing the manufacturing GoFind’s newly released Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) for older adults, NudgeR.

NudgeR’s design is dense, consisting of four radios, namely cellular, GPS, WiFi and Bluetooth Low Energy. An ARM CortexM4 MCU, external memory, sensors, speaker and microphone, wireless charger and an LCD also are included in the design. With all of that equipment, the current design comes in at only 43.7mm x 50.3mm x 17.5mm. “NudgeR’s mission is to address the growing need for in-home safety and care of a growing elderly population whose members are increasingly desiring to age in place,” says a spokesperson from GoFind, in a press release. “The population in the U.S., as well as other developing countries, is rapidly aging. We saw the need for a product that allowed the elderly to age-in-place longer and provide peace of mind to their children. We created NudgeR to go beyond the traditional medical alert device by providing not only a simple push-button SOS function, but also providing geolocation capabilities, predictive analysis for situations such as falls, and activity alerts for people who become incapacitated while alone.” Initially, GoFind had the Texas manufacturer only do the electrical design as it had had already contracted with someone else for the housing design. "In retrospect, we should have contracted with [NCA] to complete the entire process, as we ran into issues with our original designer," the press release continues.