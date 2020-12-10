© R&M

R&M opens production plant in China

At the new plant, the company will manufacture FO and copper solutions for China’s data centers. R&M is a full-range supplier for network equipment.

The Swiss provider of cabling systems has opened its new production plant in China, in the Pinghu Economic Development Zone (PEDZ) to be more precise. At the new location the company will assemble FO and copper solutions for data networks. With this latest addition, R&M now has two plants in China – since its April 2019 takeover of Durack Intelligent Electric Co. Ltd. Both sites are located southwest of Shanghai and are part of R&M’s global supply chain. The two R&M plants focus on supplying the IT market in China as well as other Asian countries. The main customers include data centers, which R&M serves as a full-range supplier of network infrastructures. Initially, the Pinghu site will produce copper and FO cable harnesses and assembles a range of platforms, however, the company says that further production activities will be added in the coming years. The company’s second unit in the country, R&M Durack, develops and manufactures network cabinets and enclosures for data centers and server rooms. “Despite difficult conditions and restrictions, we were able to commission the new production site with a minimal delay. Thanks to the great commitment of the local employees and the experts from the Swiss headquarters, it was possible to secure the construction of the plant,” says Laurent Amestoy, Executive Vice President R&M Asia Pacific. The Chinese IT market is already recovering from the pandemic, the company says it is registering rising demand and is continuing to invest in market development. “The new production plant will continue to fulfill our goal of also offering custom-made solutions for the data center market in China and Southeast Asia. Customer requirements can be dealt with flexibly at short notice and tailored to precisely what they are looking for,” says Laurent Amestoy. The company expects the Chinese data center market will experience strong growth in the coming years. R&M is planning on acquiring a significant share of the market in China and Southeast Asia with its high-end cabling solutions and local manufacturing capacities. In the PEDZ business park, R&M is located in a new, six-story industrial building. In addition to production and packaging, it houses a warehouse, a showroom, and offices on an area totaling 4’700 square meters. In the months to come, over 100 new jobs will be created here.