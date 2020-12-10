© manz

Another major order from a battery manufacturer lads at Manz

The German engineering company says it has received a further follow-up order within the Energy Storage segment from a battery manufacturer. The order is in the low to mid double-digit million euro range.

After the existing partnership was already expanded in July with an order for production equipment for manufacturing wound lithium-ion battery cells in the mid double-digit million euro range, the new order lands at the company in less then half a year. The major order also underlines the strong growth dynamics in the consumer electronics sector and essentially comprises further improvements of the existing machine concept. Together with the customer, Manz is pursuing the goal of significantly increasing production capacity and the efficiency of the machines, thereby considerably boosting the overall productivity of cell manufacturing. Despite the current Covid-19 restrictions, the company says that the order can be processed and the equipment installed as planned. “We have been working very closely and trustfully with our client for several years now. This major follow-up order not only shows that we are very well positioned on the market in general with our more than 30 years of experience in the field of energy storage, but also that we are able to convince our customers with quality and reliability in concrete cooperation projects,” says Martin Drasch, Manz AG's CEO, in a press release.