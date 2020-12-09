© Zollner

Zollner to handle the production of HPS Home Power Solutions’ picea system

The picea hydrogen-based energy storage system, developed by Berlin-based HPS Home Power Solutions, is being manufactured at the Zollner Elektronik AG plant in Altenmarkt near Cham, Germany.

Zollner already started the production a couple of weeks ago and uses one of these systems to support the power supply of its plant with a constant, year-round supply of electricity from solar energy. The picea system is aimed at single- and two-family houses and combines electricity storage, a central heating support and ventilation in a single, compact product. It optimizes the use of photovoltaics to supply homes with clean photovoltaic electricity via hydrogen storage – 365 days a year. In comparison to the German grid electricity, the system is able to save about three tonnes of carbon per house per year. Following picea's successful development and market launch, HPS is now ramping up for large-scale distribution. And Zollner says it’s ready to provide the necessary production capacity. “The start of production is an important milestone in HPS's expansion program. In the interest of sustainability and short transport routes, we were also keen to manufacture in Germany. Zollner Elektronik AG is a large-scale manufacturer with a reputation for the highest quality. This makes the company an ideal partner in scaling up production of picea,” says Zeyad Abul-Ella, Managing Director of HPS Home Power Solutions, in a press release. “This partnership with Zollner supports our business model by securing the manufacturing capacity that we need to achieve market success with picea without having to concentrate on the difficult, costly and time-consuming process of gearing up for production. HPS can therefore continue to focus on extending its market and technology leadership.”