© mycronic

Another Mycronic SLX system to be shipped to Asia

The Swedish technology company says it has received an oder for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia.

The order has a value of between USD 4-5 million and delivery of the system is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021. "It is gratifying that in growing and strategically important market we now have this opportunity to delivery SLX to one of our existing customers. With the introduction of SLX, Mycronic has broadened and strengthened its offering in the mask writer segment, which is reflected in the high level of interest shown by the market," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release. The SLX laser mask writer was launched at the end of October 2019 to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry, which is driven by long-term trends, and to meet the future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks made by laser mask writers are very important in the manufacture of semiconductors and account for 70-75% of all photomasks produced.