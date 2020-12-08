© jirsak dreamstime.com

US EMS provider adds a new clean room to its operations

NexLogic Technologies has expanded its operations with the addition of a 3’000 square foot class 10’000 clean room to further expand its PCB SMT and microelectronics assembly and manufacturing operations.

The addition augments an existing class 10,000 clean room at the San Jose-based manufacturer which has been operational for the last few years. The incoming large assemblage of new machines and infrastructure enhancements include wire bonders, pick and place machines, pull and shear test devices, new dispensers as well as optical and laser inspection tools and systems. All will be installed and operational in Q1/Q2 2021, the company states in a press release. “This new clean room and its collection of cutting-edge equipment and technologies enhances NexLogic’s capabilities in the areas of chip on board, flip chip devices, fine pitch BGAs and QFNs, interposers, silicon packaging, and specialized devices such as MEMS and photonics chips. All are major technologies for the microelectronics assembly and manufacturing of such small and light wight medical products as ingestible, insertable, portable, and remote monitoring medical devices for analysis and diagnosis of different medical conditions,” says Zulki Khan, President and Founder of NexLogic Technologies. Mr. Khan further continues to explain that over the years, customers have relied on the company for prototype quantities, and in particular medical electronics OEM’s looking for prototype quantities for their new product advancements such as portable, wearable, and ingestible devices “In these cases, however, with our new clean room expansion, we’re gearing up to make those same devices and processes into pilot runs, medium quantities, and medium-to-high scale quantities so that our medical electronics OEMs can keep their intellectual property (IP) safe in the U. S, instead of shipping it offshore,” Mr. Khan concludes.