© Britishvolt

Britishvolt’s new global HQ to be sited in West Midlands

The UK-based battery company has announced its intention to site its new global headquarters in the West Midland – in the heartland of the UK automotive industry.

The new 5’000 square metre facility, set to be fully operational by 2022, will be located at the MIRA Technology Park Campus near Coventry, which already houses Britishvolt’s leadership team. Further developments are also being considered which could see Britishvolt expand the site, opening up the opportunity to bring highly skilled and specialist jobs to the West Midlands. “A new global headquarters in the West Midlands marks a crucial step for Britishvolt, especially coming so soon after last week’s announcement regarding the new 2030 deadline. The battery industry is constantly evolving and it’s important that we stay ahead to position the UK at the forefront of the global battery industry. With further development being planned it is in the right place to take advantage of world-class talent,” says Britishvolt CEO, Orral Nadjari, in a press release. “We intend to produce world-class batteries, which are strategically important both for the future of the UK automotive industry and the future strength of the entire UK economy. We are hoping to start working closely with local government to help make our additional plans for future development a certainty,” the CEO continues.