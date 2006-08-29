UGS Signs Over 30 Contracts in Electronics Industry in First Half of 2006

UGS Corp. announced it has signed more than 30 contracts in the High Tech and Electronics (HTE) industry in the first half of 2006, with leading global companies including Ericsson, Hisense, Lam Research, LG Electronics, LS Cable and Samsung Electronics.

Success in the high tech and electronics industry is dependent on a company's ability to rapidly and profitably bring new and innovative products to market ahead of the competition. UGS' PLM software for HTE enhances collaboration, speed and efficiency of core business processes by transforming the process of innovation through digital product development, digital lifecycle management and digital manufacturing.



Samsung Electronics, a global leader in semiconductor, telecommunication, digital media and digital convergence technologies, uses UGS® CAx and Teamcenter® software in its global mechanical design department to enhance global collaboration and to bring better products to market faster.



"Samsung, a recognized leader in high tech electronics, is committed to delivering the highest quality, innovative products to our global customers. Samsung's next generation product development infrastructure will enable further improvement of process integration and knowledge re-use," said Sehyun Kim, Vice President, R&D Innovation Team, Corporate Technology Operations, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



"Today's announcement reinforces UGS' PLM leadership in the High Tech and Electronics industry. The High Tech industry is at the forefront of today's business environment of fast-paced technological advancements. UGS understands the speed of technology evolution and that the lifespan of HTE products continues to shrink, making time to market the primary driving force for companies in this industry," said John Graham, executive vice president of Global Sales and Services, UGS. "UGS is uniquely positioned to provide the broadest set of solutions across the high tech lifecycle. UGS high tech solutions help our customers quickly and efficiently drive product development and enable better business decisions, reduce physical prototypes through digital simulation and manage outsourcing of design work and manufacturing in emerging markets."



UGS Leadership in High Tech and Electronics



UGS is a leading provider of software and services to the High Tech & Electronics industry. UGS® software is widely used at the leading High Tech & Electronics companies globally including the top semiconductor and mobile phone manufacturers, 4 of the top 5 consumer electronics OEMs, 3 of the top 5 semiconductor equipment manufacturers, and 8 of the top 10 contract manufacturers. UGS' solutions enable companies to develop innovative products that capture the imagination of consumers.



According to leading PLM industry analyst firm CIMdata, Inc. UGS is the leading provider of collaborative Product Definition management (cPDm) software to the High Tech & Electronics industry. CIMdata also recognized UGS as a PLM leader and as the vendor with the top market presence in the cPDm market segment -- the most critical and fastest growing segment of the PLM industry.



UGS' product offerings for the HTE industry are developed using the knowledge and expertise gained from years of experience working with the world's leading HTE manufacturers, to address core business processes including environmental compliance management, program planning and control, manufacturing process management, digital simulation, component and vendor management, platform development and systems configuration and software product management.



UGS' HTE solutions are focused on the following initiatives that enable innovation across the entire product lifecycle:



-- Speed new product development by integrating people and process

through solutions that "drive" the process, enabling knowledge reuse

and process efficiency to facilitate speed to market

-- Leverage knowledge & intellectual property through the capture,

automation and reuse of information

-- Enable value chain synchronization by connecting stakeholders and

information to facilitate partner selection and integration into the

product development process.

-- Facilitate regulatory compliance readiness for current and future

environmental mandates by managing compliance as a lifecycle strategy

from requirements through end of life

-- Improve production efficiency by allowing customers to quickly ramp up

to volume production with desirable yields



UGS' PLM suite includes Teamcenter® software, UGS' digital lifecycle management solution and the world's most widely-used PLM portfolio; NX® software, UGS' comprehensive digital product development solution; Tecnomatix(TM) software, UGS' digital manufacturing portfolio; and Solid Edge® software, UGS' industry-leading, 3D computer-aided design (CAD) solution.