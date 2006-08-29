Software | August 29, 2006
UGS Signs Over 30 Contracts in Electronics Industry in First Half of 2006
UGS Corp. announced it has signed more than 30 contracts in the High Tech and Electronics (HTE) industry in the first half of 2006, with leading global companies including Ericsson, Hisense, Lam Research, LG Electronics, LS Cable and Samsung Electronics.
Success in the high tech and electronics industry is dependent on a company's ability to rapidly and profitably bring new and innovative products to market ahead of the competition. UGS' PLM software for HTE enhances collaboration, speed and efficiency of core business processes by transforming the process of innovation through digital product development, digital lifecycle management and digital manufacturing.
Samsung Electronics, a global leader in semiconductor, telecommunication, digital media and digital convergence technologies, uses UGS® CAx and Teamcenter® software in its global mechanical design department to enhance global collaboration and to bring better products to market faster.
"Samsung, a recognized leader in high tech electronics, is committed to delivering the highest quality, innovative products to our global customers. Samsung's next generation product development infrastructure will enable further improvement of process integration and knowledge re-use," said Sehyun Kim, Vice President, R&D Innovation Team, Corporate Technology Operations, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
"Today's announcement reinforces UGS' PLM leadership in the High Tech and Electronics industry. The High Tech industry is at the forefront of today's business environment of fast-paced technological advancements. UGS understands the speed of technology evolution and that the lifespan of HTE products continues to shrink, making time to market the primary driving force for companies in this industry," said John Graham, executive vice president of Global Sales and Services, UGS. "UGS is uniquely positioned to provide the broadest set of solutions across the high tech lifecycle. UGS high tech solutions help our customers quickly and efficiently drive product development and enable better business decisions, reduce physical prototypes through digital simulation and manage outsourcing of design work and manufacturing in emerging markets."
UGS Leadership in High Tech and Electronics
UGS is a leading provider of software and services to the High Tech & Electronics industry. UGS® software is widely used at the leading High Tech & Electronics companies globally including the top semiconductor and mobile phone manufacturers, 4 of the top 5 consumer electronics OEMs, 3 of the top 5 semiconductor equipment manufacturers, and 8 of the top 10 contract manufacturers. UGS' solutions enable companies to develop innovative products that capture the imagination of consumers.
According to leading PLM industry analyst firm CIMdata, Inc. UGS is the leading provider of collaborative Product Definition management (cPDm) software to the High Tech & Electronics industry. CIMdata also recognized UGS as a PLM leader and as the vendor with the top market presence in the cPDm market segment -- the most critical and fastest growing segment of the PLM industry.
UGS' product offerings for the HTE industry are developed using the knowledge and expertise gained from years of experience working with the world's leading HTE manufacturers, to address core business processes including environmental compliance management, program planning and control, manufacturing process management, digital simulation, component and vendor management, platform development and systems configuration and software product management.
UGS' HTE solutions are focused on the following initiatives that enable innovation across the entire product lifecycle:
-- Speed new product development by integrating people and process
through solutions that "drive" the process, enabling knowledge reuse
and process efficiency to facilitate speed to market
-- Leverage knowledge & intellectual property through the capture,
automation and reuse of information
-- Enable value chain synchronization by connecting stakeholders and
information to facilitate partner selection and integration into the
product development process.
-- Facilitate regulatory compliance readiness for current and future
environmental mandates by managing compliance as a lifecycle strategy
from requirements through end of life
-- Improve production efficiency by allowing customers to quickly ramp up
to volume production with desirable yields
UGS' PLM suite includes Teamcenter® software, UGS' digital lifecycle management solution and the world's most widely-used PLM portfolio; NX® software, UGS' comprehensive digital product development solution; Tecnomatix(TM) software, UGS' digital manufacturing portfolio; and Solid Edge® software, UGS' industry-leading, 3D computer-aided design (CAD) solution.
Samsung Electronics, a global leader in semiconductor, telecommunication, digital media and digital convergence technologies, uses UGS® CAx and Teamcenter® software in its global mechanical design department to enhance global collaboration and to bring better products to market faster.
"Samsung, a recognized leader in high tech electronics, is committed to delivering the highest quality, innovative products to our global customers. Samsung's next generation product development infrastructure will enable further improvement of process integration and knowledge re-use," said Sehyun Kim, Vice President, R&D Innovation Team, Corporate Technology Operations, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
"Today's announcement reinforces UGS' PLM leadership in the High Tech and Electronics industry. The High Tech industry is at the forefront of today's business environment of fast-paced technological advancements. UGS understands the speed of technology evolution and that the lifespan of HTE products continues to shrink, making time to market the primary driving force for companies in this industry," said John Graham, executive vice president of Global Sales and Services, UGS. "UGS is uniquely positioned to provide the broadest set of solutions across the high tech lifecycle. UGS high tech solutions help our customers quickly and efficiently drive product development and enable better business decisions, reduce physical prototypes through digital simulation and manage outsourcing of design work and manufacturing in emerging markets."
UGS Leadership in High Tech and Electronics
UGS is a leading provider of software and services to the High Tech & Electronics industry. UGS® software is widely used at the leading High Tech & Electronics companies globally including the top semiconductor and mobile phone manufacturers, 4 of the top 5 consumer electronics OEMs, 3 of the top 5 semiconductor equipment manufacturers, and 8 of the top 10 contract manufacturers. UGS' solutions enable companies to develop innovative products that capture the imagination of consumers.
According to leading PLM industry analyst firm CIMdata, Inc. UGS is the leading provider of collaborative Product Definition management (cPDm) software to the High Tech & Electronics industry. CIMdata also recognized UGS as a PLM leader and as the vendor with the top market presence in the cPDm market segment -- the most critical and fastest growing segment of the PLM industry.
UGS' product offerings for the HTE industry are developed using the knowledge and expertise gained from years of experience working with the world's leading HTE manufacturers, to address core business processes including environmental compliance management, program planning and control, manufacturing process management, digital simulation, component and vendor management, platform development and systems configuration and software product management.
UGS' HTE solutions are focused on the following initiatives that enable innovation across the entire product lifecycle:
-- Speed new product development by integrating people and process
through solutions that "drive" the process, enabling knowledge reuse
and process efficiency to facilitate speed to market
-- Leverage knowledge & intellectual property through the capture,
automation and reuse of information
-- Enable value chain synchronization by connecting stakeholders and
information to facilitate partner selection and integration into the
product development process.
-- Facilitate regulatory compliance readiness for current and future
environmental mandates by managing compliance as a lifecycle strategy
from requirements through end of life
-- Improve production efficiency by allowing customers to quickly ramp up
to volume production with desirable yields
UGS' PLM suite includes Teamcenter® software, UGS' digital lifecycle management solution and the world's most widely-used PLM portfolio; NX® software, UGS' comprehensive digital product development solution; Tecnomatix(TM) software, UGS' digital manufacturing portfolio; and Solid Edge® software, UGS' industry-leading, 3D computer-aided design (CAD) solution.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments