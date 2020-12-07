© mailthepic dreamstime.com

PDF Solutions completes its acquisition of Cimetrix

PDF Solutions has officially closed the acquisition of Cimetrix Incorporated, a provider of equipment connectivity products for smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, which was first announced November 17.

The combination of Cimetrix’s connectivity products and platforms with PDF Solutions’ Exensio analytics platform, are intended to enable semiconductor and electronics manufacturers to extract more intelligence – not just data – from their factory floor, and as a result, build more reliable ICs and systems at lower manufacturing costs. "We are pleased to welcome Cimetrix to the PDF Solutions team," says Dr. John Kibarian, President, CEO, and co-founder of PDF Solutions, in a short company update. "The combination of PDF Solutions and Cimetrix highlights our continued commitment to deliver the highest level of tool and manufacturing intelligence from the factory floor to enable our customers to realize the benefits of Industry 4.0."