HyperloopTT accelerates with 100 Engineers from Altran

Altran mobilises its Toulouse-based Technology Engineering Center to support Hyperloop Transportation Technologies strengthening the company’s technical presence.

Altran is collaborating with HyperloopTT to step up development of its electromagnetic propulsion vehicle. Altran’s Toulouse-based Technology Engineering Center (TEC) that will be operational just as we enter 2021 will provide all the technical skills HyperloopTT requires, ranging from mechanical and physical engineering to systems architecture and software development, as well as performance. Altran will also provide project management with dedicated, cross-cutting skill sets to ensure and accelerate project advancement. Several dozens of Toulouse-based engineers will participate in the project to develop HyperloopTT innovative and forward-looking transportation system. “Altran is proud of this collaboration with HyperloopTT, which testifies to the attractiveness of our model and our ability to provide HyperloopTT with the cutting-edge engineering expertise essential to such an ambitious project. Our Technology Engineering Center represents a new frontier focused on the engineering innovations of tomorrow. This Toulouse-based hub provides us with the means to support all Altran clients, French and international, from a single site,” says William Rozé, Executive Vice-President of Altran, in a press release. HyperloopTT’s European R&D Center is the home of the world’s only full-scale hyperloop system, which has been undergoing testing and optimisation since 2019. The announcement comes after recent commitments from both the European Union and the United States, emphasizing the development of commercial hyperloop systems as part of a broader post-pandemic economic solution focused on sustainable high-speed transportation and infrastructure. “We’re seeing more and more major players in technology and transportation embrace hyperloop as the future of sustainable high-speed travel, and we welcome Altran to the HyperloopTT global movement,” says HyperloopTT CEO Andres De Leon, in a separate press release. “Our business model has enabled us to add their top-tier engineering expertise in aerospace, aeronautics, and systems engineering.”