Global semi sales increase 6% YoY in October

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 39.0 billion during October 2020, an increase of 6.0% compared to the October 2019 total of USD 36.8 billion and 3.1 % more than the September 2020 total of USD 37.9 billion, reports SIA.

Additionally, a newly released World Semiconductor Trade Statistics industry forecast projects annual global sales will increase 5.1% in 2020, followed by an increase of 8.4% in 2021. Projections for both years are higher than they were in the previous WSTS forecast released in July. "Global semiconductor sales in October increased year-to-year by the largest percentageage since March, continuing to demonstrate the global semiconductor market's resilience so far to headwinds caused by the pandemic and other macroeconomic factors," says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Annual semiconductor sales are projected to increase moderately in 2020, with somewhat larger growth forecasted for 2021." Regionally, sales increased on a year-to-year basis in the Americas (14.2%), China (6.3%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (5.3%), but decreased in Japan (-1.0%) and Europe (-4.8%). On a month-to-month basis, sales increased across all regions: Europe (6.0%), the Americas (3.2%), China (2.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.8%), and Japan (1.6%). Additionally, SIA today endorsed the WSTS Autumn 2020 Semiconductor Market Forecast, which projects the industry's worldwide sales will be USD 433.1 billion in 2020, a 5.1% increase from the 2019 sales total of USD 412.3 billion. WSTS projects year-to-year increases in 2020 for the Americas (18.7%) and Asia Pacific (3.8%), with decreases projected in Japan (-0.6%) and Europe (-8.4%). In 2021, global sales are expected to increase by 8.4%. The last WSTS forecast, released in July 2020, projected smaller market growth of 3.3% in 2020 and 6.2% in 2021.