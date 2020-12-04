© Bristishvolt Electronics Production | December 04, 2020
South Wales site is off the table for Britishvolt’s gigafactory
The former RAF base at Bro Tathan, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales, was suppose to be the backdrop for a 30 GWh battery manufacturing plant. However, the plans will not move forward.
It was during the summer that battery manufacturer Britishvolt signed a memorandum of understanding with the Welsh Government regarding the development a Gigafactory, as well as a 200MW solar plant, in Bro Tathan. The site was chosen following a six month analysis period where it was narrowed down from over 40 potential locations. When the announcement was made, the company and the Welsh Government said that it is anticipated that the initial GBP 1.2 billion of investment from Britishvolt could eventually lead towards up to 3’500 jobs. However, following recent feasibility studies, the company and the Welsh Government have concluded that the planned gigaplant will not be sited at Bro Tathan. The main reason is said to be due to timing issues, a report from Insider Media states. “Demand for batteries is accelerating quickly and we need to be in a position to fulfil that demand. We have been going through a period of intense due diligence on two sites and we have concluded that the Bro Tathan option will not meet our timetable for our first gigaplant. The first UK gigaplant will therefore be in an alternative location, which we will be announcing soon,” Britishvolt chief executive Orral Nadjari told Insider Media. He continues to say that South Wales still remains “an extremely attractive location for future investment.” A Welsh Government spokesperson added that given the timeframes that the company is working with, “it has been mutually agreed that Bro Tathan will not be the site of Britishvolt’s first gigaplant.” The spokesperson continues to say that while this is disappointing, the potential of Bro Tathan site is still considered to be high and that the parties remain open to a joint venture at a later date, the report continues.