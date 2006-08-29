Assembleon introduces integrated functionality on single pick & place platform

With production flexibility now paramount for electronics manufacturers, Assembleon's next generation A-Series offers a modular solution to achieve the optimal line configuration for all applications.

Assembleon is introducing its next generation A-Series Pick & Place solution at Nepcon (Shenzhen, 29 Aug - 1 Sept 2006). Based on a single platform, the three modules in the series (AX-201, AX-301, AX-501) share a common user interface and the same range of feeders, trolleys and placement heads.



Together they cover the full spectrum of functionalities required for today's varied manufacturing needs, seamlessly integrating fine-pitch and odd-form capabilities with placement of large ICs down to the smallest chip components.



This comprehensive line solution extends production flexibility in all manufacturing environments, from small to large batch and low to high product mix. The A-Series offers unrivalled time-to-volume, while Assembleon's machine design ensures single-digit dpm, giving high first pass yields and

best-in-class quality levels for up to 6 sigma accuracy. This can bring huge gains for lines running 24/7 with large-batch products like cell phones, disc drives and Set-Top Boxes.



The original A-Series was characterized by its output scalability and fast changeovers and the next generation A-Series retains these key features. Interchangeable robot heads make it easy to scale production output in 7500 component-per-hour steps, without rebuilding, recalibration, or affecting

either the machine footprint or line setup. Easy and flexible product changeover comes from off-line feeder setup, and off-line placement program creation and optimization, enabling reconfiguration in just minutes.



Added to this, the next generation A-Series now includes tray-handling capability on the fastest modules and as well as combining heads for fine-pitch and odd-form placement with traditional chip-shooting robots.



Assembleon has also extended the range of services available from its worldwide Installed Base Solutions team, to ensure optimal performance and lowest operational costs. Assembleon engineers help customers to optimize line output and yield, minimize process changeover times, improve the production line's ramp-up, and continually manage the machines' operational costs.

For example, its Remote LIFEsupport service provides continuous monitoring of a line to maximize first pass yields and guarantee performance to pre-defined levels. It also helps reduce maintenance costs, and gives early warning for parts replacement and component replenishment.