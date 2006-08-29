SMT & Inspection | August 29, 2006
Assembleon introduces integrated functionality on single pick & place platform
With production flexibility now paramount for electronics manufacturers, Assembleon's next generation A-Series offers a modular solution to achieve the optimal line configuration for all applications.
Assembleon is introducing its next generation A-Series Pick & Place solution at Nepcon (Shenzhen, 29 Aug - 1 Sept 2006). Based on a single platform, the three modules in the series (AX-201, AX-301, AX-501) share a common user interface and the same range of feeders, trolleys and placement heads.
Together they cover the full spectrum of functionalities required for today's varied manufacturing needs, seamlessly integrating fine-pitch and odd-form capabilities with placement of large ICs down to the smallest chip components.
This comprehensive line solution extends production flexibility in all manufacturing environments, from small to large batch and low to high product mix. The A-Series offers unrivalled time-to-volume, while Assembleon's machine design ensures single-digit dpm, giving high first pass yields and
best-in-class quality levels for up to 6 sigma accuracy. This can bring huge gains for lines running 24/7 with large-batch products like cell phones, disc drives and Set-Top Boxes.
The original A-Series was characterized by its output scalability and fast changeovers and the next generation A-Series retains these key features. Interchangeable robot heads make it easy to scale production output in 7500 component-per-hour steps, without rebuilding, recalibration, or affecting
either the machine footprint or line setup. Easy and flexible product changeover comes from off-line feeder setup, and off-line placement program creation and optimization, enabling reconfiguration in just minutes.
Added to this, the next generation A-Series now includes tray-handling capability on the fastest modules and as well as combining heads for fine-pitch and odd-form placement with traditional chip-shooting robots.
Assembleon has also extended the range of services available from its worldwide Installed Base Solutions team, to ensure optimal performance and lowest operational costs. Assembleon engineers help customers to optimize line output and yield, minimize process changeover times, improve the production line's ramp-up, and continually manage the machines' operational costs.
For example, its Remote LIFEsupport service provides continuous monitoring of a line to maximize first pass yields and guarantee performance to pre-defined levels. It also helps reduce maintenance costs, and gives early warning for parts replacement and component replenishment.
Together they cover the full spectrum of functionalities required for today's varied manufacturing needs, seamlessly integrating fine-pitch and odd-form capabilities with placement of large ICs down to the smallest chip components.
This comprehensive line solution extends production flexibility in all manufacturing environments, from small to large batch and low to high product mix. The A-Series offers unrivalled time-to-volume, while Assembleon's machine design ensures single-digit dpm, giving high first pass yields and
best-in-class quality levels for up to 6 sigma accuracy. This can bring huge gains for lines running 24/7 with large-batch products like cell phones, disc drives and Set-Top Boxes.
The original A-Series was characterized by its output scalability and fast changeovers and the next generation A-Series retains these key features. Interchangeable robot heads make it easy to scale production output in 7500 component-per-hour steps, without rebuilding, recalibration, or affecting
either the machine footprint or line setup. Easy and flexible product changeover comes from off-line feeder setup, and off-line placement program creation and optimization, enabling reconfiguration in just minutes.
Added to this, the next generation A-Series now includes tray-handling capability on the fastest modules and as well as combining heads for fine-pitch and odd-form placement with traditional chip-shooting robots.
Assembleon has also extended the range of services available from its worldwide Installed Base Solutions team, to ensure optimal performance and lowest operational costs. Assembleon engineers help customers to optimize line output and yield, minimize process changeover times, improve the production line's ramp-up, and continually manage the machines' operational costs.
For example, its Remote LIFEsupport service provides continuous monitoring of a line to maximize first pass yields and guarantee performance to pre-defined levels. It also helps reduce maintenance costs, and gives early warning for parts replacement and component replenishment.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments