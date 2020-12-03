© MKS Instruments

Large 80-unit lands at MKS Instruments

The company’s latest flexible PCB laser processing solution is getting quite the attention. So much so that an unnamed Chinese PCB manufacturer has purchased 80 units.

MKS Instruments says that a PCB manufacturing customer in the Greater China region has purchased 80 units of the company’s ESI CapStone system for near-term delivery. CapStone is MKS’ latest flexible PCB laser processing system. It leverages the latest high-power, high-repetition rate laser technology and new beam control capabilities to deliver higher production throughput and higher yields. “CapStone has definitely been a game changer,” says John Williams, Vice President and General Manager of MKS’ Equipment and Solutions division, in a press release. “As Flex PCB manufacturers continue to upgrade their processing capabilities to address new technologies such as 5G, the CapStone system is enabling them to take advantage of latest-generation laser technology to stay current in a very competitive market.” CapStone’s high-speed laser technology and beam positioning combine to allow manufacturers to meet challenges associated with processing an increasingly-diverse set of flex PCBs at high yields, including 5G antennas and feedlines, wireless charging circuits, displays, cameras, and other flex applications.